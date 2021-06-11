Miss Central PA Meghan Sinisi competing for Miss Pennsylvania crown

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Miss Central PA Meghan Sinisi is looking to take home the Miss Pennsylvania crown next week!

Sinisi is competing in her final Miss PA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. competition next week in York from June 17-19 at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Viewers at home can help Sinisi on her journey to the crown by voting for the People’s Choice Vote. Check out Sinisi’s page on the Miss Pa Website for more information. The candidate with the most votes gets an automatic bid to the Top 11. Voting closes on Wednesday, June 16 at midnight.