Miracle kid to throw first pitch at Spikes home opener

(WTAJ) — One of the miracle kids from the Children’s Miracle Network will be honored this weekend at the State College Spikes home opener.

Anthony Fitzgerald was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 9-months-old.

He was 8-years-old when he had tendon release surgery at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

He used a walker until his surgery.

He can now walk with braces and sometimes crutches.

Now at 15-years-old, Anthony will throw out the first pitch to kick off the 2019 season for the State College Spikes this Saturday.

