Miracle kid to throw first pitch at Spikes home opener

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — One of the miracle kids from the Children’s Miracle Network will be honored this weekend at the State College Spikes home opener.

Anthony Fitzgerald was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 9-months-old.

He was 8-years-old when he had tendon release surgery at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

He used a walker until his surgery. 

He can now walk with braces and sometimes crutches. 

Now at 15-years-old, Anthony will throw out the first pitch to kick off the 2019 season for the State College Spikes this Saturday.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss