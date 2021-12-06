Miracle donation saves a 60 year Christmas Tree sale tradition

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Eldorado Kiwanis Club can keep its 60-year tradition going. The club received special tree donation from Lowe’s that allowed them to stay in business.

Kiwanis is a non-profit that holds the mission of improving the lives of children one community at a time. It also empowers members to look for creative ways to help children depending on where the community is located.

In mid-October, the club posted on their Facebook page that they could not sell their trees this year due to a Christmas tree shortage. A member of the Eldorado Kiwanis Club said there are little trees nearby, and their trees are coming from the Midwest and even Canada.

“There was a shortage of trees this year, and we have contacted hundreds of places,” Shrift said. “Mostly within a three three-hour from here and, there weren’t any trees available.”

The news left the community devastated. However, one Lowe’s employee saw the post and generously got the company to donate 25 Fraser fir trees for the season. That donation saved their tradition and, ultimately, Christmas. They soon called themselves the miracle on 58th Street.

“We decided to run with it, and thanks to Jeremy and some good people out at Lowe’s, we were able to get the trees here yesterday,” Shrift said.

Now that they’re back in business, the community could not be happier. Shrift said that folks have expressed how much this sale means to them. He said it’s heartwarming how much they care.

“We were really ecstatic,” Shrift said. “You know it pulls out your heartstrings to know how the community will go bat for us, and we, in turn, go back for the community.”

Unlike other places seeing increasing prices due to the shortage, Shrift said that they are keeping their tree prices to $50. All proceeds from this year will go towards the Miracle League of Blair County and other youth leagues.

“The people that come and purchase trees they’re like angels to us,” Shrift said. “Then, they’re like angels in the outfield for these kids.”

So far, the shop has sold five trees. Shrift said he hopes to have all the trees sold by the end of the week. The shop is located on California Ave in Altoona. It’s open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.