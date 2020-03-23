Milton S. Hershey Medical Center confirms first patient, employee COVID-19 cases

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the weekend, Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has confirmed that a patient at the facility and an employee at one of its outpatient practices on the campus of Penn State Health have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Medical Center officials say that evidence suggests the employee was exposed to the coronavirus through a family member and not in the workplace.

Penn State Health notified the small number of patients and co-workers who may have interacted with the employee. Penn State Health will continue to monitor any co-worker who came in contact with the employee to determine whether further action is required.

The Center reports that the employee was sent home as soon as symptoms were recognized and has been self-isolating.

The adult patient at the medical center in Hershey is currently in negative-pressure isolation and is receiving care according to COVID-19 treatment protocols.

The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center reports that they are in close contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.