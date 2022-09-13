HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that millions in funding have been awarded to help support small businesses, including those in Blair and Clearfield counties.

Pennsylvania was awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support economic development partners. Locally, Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation received $4 million, and Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation (Clearly Ahead Development) received over $1 million.

A full list of organizations that received a portion of the funding can be found here.

“The dollars awarded today will help businesses that are small, socially and economically disadvantaged, and those in the innovation and technology sector grow and thrive,” Wolf said. “This funding aligns perfectly with my continued commitment to support businesses in Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is responsible for distributing the funds to eligible economic development partners that administer the funding to qualifying businesses, according to Wolf.

Wolf said the funding was distributed equitably across the Commonwealth, taking population data and the organizations serving each county into consideration.

For more information on SSBCI funding, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development website.