HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian announced the approval of funding for 64 projects to improve transportation alternatives and enhance mobility and public accessibility across the state.

“This is another example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is quickly helping Pennsylvanians,” Gov. Wolf said. “These projects will help make travel in these communities safer and healthier.”

Of the projects, nine are in our central Pennsylvania region.

Blair County

City of Altoona: $920,000 to install ADA-compliant curbs, sidewalks, crosswalks, curb ramps, LED street lighting, street trees, and directional signage on Margaret Avenue. Also includes complete resurfacing, installing a designated bike sharrows, bicycle-friendly stormwater inlet grates, and pedestrian actuated warning flashers and staging areas to enhance safety.

Cambria County

Westmont Borough: $700,000 to create an approximately 1-mile-long safe bicycle and pedestrian connection along Stanford Avenue and Veta Lane between downtown Westmont and Westmont-Hilltop Junior-Senior High School. The project includes improvements to Stanford Avenue’s intersections with Route 271 (Menoher Boulevard) and St Clair Road (Route 3005). Proposed improvements include ADA-compliant sidewalk and curb ramps, signing, and pavement markings.

Centre County

Bellefonte Borough: $325,000 for a streetscape and safety improvement project including reconfiguring the walkway along South Spring Street and West Bishop Street downtown; replacing the entire sidewalk in this area; creating new curbing; creating a safe entrance and exit into and out of a building on the corner of Route 144; adding bulb-outs and ADA curbs at the appropriate intersections; adding street lighting, planters, constructing a green buffer and other landscape islands for color and shade and to help define the edges of the roadway, parking, and walkways creating a more welcoming, safe walkway for pedestrians.

Borough of State College: $1.1 million to construct 1.6 miles of shared-use path in the borough to connect existing bicycle facilities. The Easterly Parkway, Westerly Parkway, and Blue Course Drive paths will connect with the existing Orchard Park Bikeway, Blue Course Drive Shared Use Path, Blue and White Trails, and the Gill Street Bike Connector.

Ferguson Township: $700,000 to install a concrete sidewalk on the west side of Water Street from the Route 26/Route 45 intersection south to Chestnut Street. Work will also include shoulder widening to accommodate bike lanes on Route 45 and painting bike legends on the shoulder; installing a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at the existing bike crossing on Nixon Road; and installing signs and legends for sharrows on a portion of Route 45.

Clearfield County

Sandy Township: $1 million to install sidewalks along Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road, a pedestrian crosswalk on Maple Avenue, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades at the Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road intersection.

Somerset County

Berlin Borough: $1 million to construct curb and sidewalks from Hay Street to 10th Avenue on the south side of east Main Street/Route 160 and continue construction on the north side of Main Street from (Berlin school) Cassel Drive to North Street.

Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County: $860,000 for the Garrett Borough Streetscape project including installing new sidewalks, curbs, ADA ramps, and decorative street lighting. (BIL)

Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County: $1.4 million to install new sidewalks, curbing, and ADA curb ramps in Rockwood Borough. Prior to sidewalk installation, the borough will relocate and replace existing sewer and water lines in the area.

“Transportation affects every aspect of our lives,” Gramian said. “We are pleased to bring so many important improvements to communities across Pennsylvania.”

The applications were reviewed, and selections made based on such criteria as safety benefits, reasonableness of cost, readiness for implementation, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leverage of other projects or funding. The applications were reviewed by representatives from PennDOT, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, state Department of Health, and three Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organizations.

