Million-dollar scratch-off ticket sold in Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A retailer in Cambria County sold a $1 million-winning PA Millionaire’s Club Scratch-Off, the lottery commission announced Wednesday morning.

Sunoco, 115 E. High St., Ebensburg, also received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket from their location.

PA Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.