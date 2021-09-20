Million-dollar project in Sandy Twp. to bring dozens of businesses to the area

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A $1.1 million construction project in Sandy Township which is going to bring dozens of new businesses, and jobs to Clearfield County is underway. Sandy township officials said they hope for at least 20 new businesses to open their doors on the new land.

The road will run from Shaffer Road by Planet Fitness in Sandy Twp., up to about a half-mile, where it will connect with Industrial Drive. A third phase of the access road is also in the works, which will build a connector right off Interstate 80, and according to Arbaugh, they will start planning, including searching for grants to fund construction as soon as all work is done with this phase.

“It’s going to open up about 250 acres for commercial and industrial development,” Arbaugh said. “We could have hundreds of new jobs here be established in a short time once this road is completed.”

Construction is set to be complete by November, and development on the land will begin as early as next year. What businesses will line the streets of this soon-to-be-completed road, however, remains to be seen.

“A couple of people that are showing some interest and have some preliminary questions and ideas to establish some businesses here on the roadway,” Arbaugh said.

Potential businesses can attend planning commission meetings, which happen on the third Tuesday of every month. The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 21. Those who may be interested in bringing business to the newly built road can pitch their plans to the commission and board of supervisors during these meetings.

“Allow the planning commission to review that and make a recommendation to the board of supervisors. Supervisors then approve or deny the plan,” he said.

The road will start serving a purpose even before any ground is broken on development, it will also act as a shortcut for drivers off of the busy Bee Line Highway.

“Kind of divert folks going to Walmart or to FedEx, or to our new businesses off of that already busy corridor,” Arbaugh said.