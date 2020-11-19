Miller Home Furniture Opens in Altoona, Starts Charity Initiatives

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Miller Home Furniture and Mattress is coming to Altoona and celebrating their grand opening on November 19th. The furniture store is starting new charity initiatives like ‘Coats for Kids’ and their furniture bank that they’re starting with Element Church. “God has had His hand in all of this through the entire process,” says owner Pam Miller. Pam says the store came together in the matter of about two months. “I was able to partner with Jeff Long, who purchased the building, and his vision really helped us pull this off and we’re excited to come to the Altoona market,” says Pam.

One of the initiatives Miller Home is working on called, Square One helps underprivileged families have access to furniture. The company is working to finalize a location to house the furniture. Essentially people can donate gently used furniture to the program. Usually when customers buy new furniture, they’re replacing something, so the staff at Miller Home Furniture is trained to ask folks about potential donations.

Jeff Long, who owns Long Construction purchased the building and recommended that Pam bring the furniture store to Altoona. He says the store brings opportunity to the area and employment. The facility has hired 18 staff members to help run their store.