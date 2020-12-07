Mill Rats kick-off coat drive in Johnstown for families in need

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Mill Rats announced a coat drive that began Monday morning and runs until December 18, 2020.

In a partnership with Top Hat Cleaners of Windber and the Greater Johnstown School District, coats will be accepted Mon. through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. up through December 18 at the Mill Rats office. The office will be open in the Suppes Ford Building at 101 Main Street for those who wish to donate.

As a thank you, the Mill Rats say each donor will receive FOUR complimentary tickets to the Mill Rats opening day coming up in the summer of 2021.

For more information on this event or the upcoming release of the 2021 Prospect League schedule,

follow the Mill Rats online at www.millrats.com, or call their office at (814)535-1305.