Military share food distribution event happening in Johnstown this week

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program, in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, will host a food distribution even for veterans and military families Thursday.

From 1 to 3 p.m., fresh product and self-stable goods will be distributed free for families. The event is located at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown.

It is a no-contact pickup, according to their Facebook page. Drive-through and walk-up pickups are available.

Strict safety and social distancing will be practiced, they said.

No pre-registration is required.

All veteran and military families in need of assistance are welcome.

For more info, they ask you call 412-481-8200 ext. 239 or email portserk@vlpwpa.org.