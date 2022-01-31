Military food share to take place Monday, Jan. 31 in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Military food share will take place today at the Veterans Leadership Program for veterans and military families in need.

The event takes place Monday, Jan. 31 beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until the food is depleted at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown. Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank worked together to make this possible.

Individuals will receive three boxes that include fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, milk and frozen food products.

The group said that cars should enter into the Hiram G Andrews facility from Goucher St. at the entrance opposite Mowry Drive (there will be signs and a group directing traffic). You’re also reminded to practice social distancing and to have a mask with you as guidelines will be enforced.

For more information on the Veterans Leadership Program, you can call 412-481-8200 or visit www.VeteransLeadershipProgram.org