CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A food drive for all veterans and military families in need will be coming to Johnstown on Friday.

The Veterans Leadership Program along with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be handing out three boxes that include fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, milk, and frozen food products at the Veterans Leadership Program building located at 727 Goucher Street.

The food drive begins at 1 p.m. and will go on until all the food is gone.

Cars should take Goucher Street from the opposite Mowry Drive entrance into the Hiram G. Andrews.

About 6,000 veterans and their families are given assistance from the Veterans Leadership Program. For more information about them, visit their website.