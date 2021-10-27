Military food distribution events to take place in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans and military families in need of food are encouraged to head to Johnstown Friday for a free distribution event.

The event, hosted by the Veterans Leadership Program in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, will take place at the following dates:

Friday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.

The food distribution will take place at 727 Goucher Street in Johnstown. No pre-registration is required.

The Veterans Leadership Program’s mission is to “empower Veterans to navigate the transitions of life by providing housing, career development, wellness and supportive services in 30 countries across Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio.”

In Johnstown, these food distribution events have taken place around at least once per month to help these families in need.

There are more food distribution options available to more people – not just military families. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has a search engine tool that can help find food near you.