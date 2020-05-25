Military enthusiasts travel through local area to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

(WTAJ) – Many Memorial Day events across the United States have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parades scheduled to honor soldiers who died while serving our country could not happen.

That didn’t stop one group of folks in our area from organizing together on their own.

Military enthusiasts gathered together and drove from town to town, providing people the opportunity to come out and remember the importance of the day.

At each stop the convoy made, a ceremony was held and Taps was played.

Paul Churella, one of the participants of the event said people gathered together from Altoona, Tyrone, hastings, Patton, and surrounding areas. He also explained the reason for the event was to remember the fallen.