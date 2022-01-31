“Miles for Smiles” runners raise over $62,000 for Penn State THON

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University’s Club Cross Country team is helping to honor three families impacted by childhood cancer.

“Miles for Smiles” is a fundraiser for THON, Penn State’s annual dance marathon, which is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, raising about $190 million to date.

102 students participated in “Miles for Smiles”, each running for half an hour. In just 46 hours, the team ran a total of 398 miles and raised $62,680.59.

“I have more motivation running in this event than I have in any other event,” said Rachel Clark, donor and alumni relations THON chair for Penn State Club Cross Country. “It’s for the kids. You know how important it is to run as hard as you can, so, everybody goes just all out.”

“Miles for Smiles” benefits Four Diamonds families, the Kaufmans, Potters, and Fishers, who were all present at the run-a-thon and cheered on the athletes.

“We do it all for you,” said Clark.

THON’s 46 hour dance marathon is just around the corner, kicking off on Friday, February 18.