Mike’s Wood Grill and Bar in State College to close

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College restaurant is permanently closed after 10 years of business.

“Mike’s Wood Grill and Bar” formerly known as “Luna 2” closed after the owner cited hiring difficulties, and the loss of popular stores at Nittany Mall.

Ownership says that the coronavirus was the “nail in the coffin” for the business. Mike’s had about 25 employees.

We’re told the building is for sale with or without its liquor license.

“It is with much sadness that we regret to inform you the difficult decision has been made to close Mike’s Wood Grill and Bar. The current economic crisis is overwhelming for many small local businesses, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of our community members during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement on Facebook.