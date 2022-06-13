CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Road work began Monday, June 13, for a microsurfacing project on Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township.

Microsurfacing began on Whitehall Road from Tadpole Road to Emory Lane. Authorities said traffic will be restricted to one lane in the area. Motorists should expect delays. Message boards have been set up near the construction zones to inform drivers of the construction ahead.

Work is scheduled to be completed in two phases. The first phase began Monday, and the second phase will begin the week of June 27. Each phase is expected to last four to five days to complete.

During this time, no pavement markings will appear on the roadways as microsurfacing takes place.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Along Whitehall Road, the first segment to be completed will be Tadpole Road to Emory Lane, the second with Emory Lane to Nixon Road, and then finally Nixon Road to College Avenue.

“Ferguson Township has experience microsurfacing township roads for over 30 years and will continue to provide updates and safety measures in and around the construction zone,” authorities wrote in a press release.