Mich. man caught trying to steal $2k in items from Blair County Walmart

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a Flint, Michigan man and charged him with attempted theft after he was caught trying to steal around $2,000 worth of goods from a Walmart in Blair County.

The incident occurred Friday night at the East Freedom Township Walmart in Duncansville, according to a criminal complaint.

A Walmart Loss Prevention employee told Freedom Township police that 19-year-old Roshia Harris, along with two other unnamed males, had attempted to steal four Roombas, a Shark robot, four Lego sets and clothing.

Harris allegedly used a “cash, cash” fraud attempt, which is when someone makes a purchase using a card and tells a cashier to use the “paid for by cash” button, the complaint said. This then deceives the register into believing the items are paid for by cash, and the person can leave the store without actually paying for anything.

When Walmart associates tried to confront the three males, they fled.

The vehicle, Harris and the other two males were located at the Walmart within Allegheny Township, according to police. It’s reported that Walmart Loss Prevention shows they have committed the same crime at other Walmart stores in the region.

Harris is confined to the Blair County Prison with bail set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 1.