Meyersdale woman sentenced for nearly $165k in social security fraud

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Meyersdale woman was sentenced in federal court Thursday for Social Security Fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says Donalee Harvey, 73, of Meyersdale, received around 236 Social Security payments that she was not entitled to over a 20 year period between December 3, 1997 and March 2, 2018. The total amount of payments was nearly $165,000.

Harvey was sentenced to one day in prison, three years’ supervised release, including one year of home confinement, and restitution in the amount of $251,000 to the Social Security Administration.