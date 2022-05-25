SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly sold meth to an undercover state police officer four times.

On May 23, the officer, of state police in Greensburg, contacted 52-year-old Stephen Andrew Walter to purchase a pound of meth worth $6,400, according to charges filed. Police noted this came after three other purchases in April, though no charges were filed at that time.

The trooper and Walter met along Main Street in Meyersdale Borough on Monday. The officer said Walter got into the front seat of his undercover vehicle and asked they drive around in circles to “lose any surveillance.” Another undercover officer was sitting in the backseat.

They ended up parked along 9th and Broadway Streets when Walter called an unknown man to bring the meth, according to the affidavit. Police said a short time later, a man came over to the car carrying a box, handed it through the window, and left. Walter pulled out the package, which was wrapped in black duct tape, and told the officer that the meth was inside.

Police said they then drove to the Quick N Easy Car Wash, pulled into the first stall, got out, and told Walter they are with state police. Walter was then arrested and taken to Pennsylvania State Police Somerset Barracks.

Walter was arraigned Tuesday on one felony count of possession with intent to deliver drugs. He was lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $75,000 cash bail.

Court documents also show that Walter has a long list of criminal cases that date back as far as 2012. Between 2019 and 2022, Walter was hit with a slew of drug charges and has been in and out of jail.