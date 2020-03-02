Meyersdale Borough Council says police coverage will not be affected after two officers left the department in February

MEYERSDALE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the second time in a month, a key member of the Meyersdale Police Department announced they are resigning.

On Thursday, acting police chief, Lt. Tim Pritts resigned, citing family obligations. This comes almost a month after their former police chief decided to leave.

During a borough council meeting on February 4, former Meyersdale Police Chief, Mark Kasterko submitted his letter of retirement, citing a “hostile” and “toxic” work environment.

Last week, Lieutenant Tim Pritts also announced his resignation.

“Due to his full-time job, him trying to spend time with his family Which didn’t allow him

the time needed to run the Meyersdale Police Department so he was going to resign,” says Ron Ackerman, Chairman of the Police Committee for Meyersdale.

Pritts also works full-time with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and as a part-time officer in Summit Township.

Ackerman says Pritts didn’t agree with what Kasterko claimed to be a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment and says it was quite the opposite.

“Lieutenant Pritts left on excellent terms. I’ll tell you he’ll be missed by the borough council, the citizens of Meyersdale. I wish we’d have half a dozen more like Tim.”

Mayor Mike Brant and Ackerman will be running the department of five part-time officers until the council appoints a new chief and Ackerman says the public should not be concerned.

Residents we spoke to downtown agreed with Ackerman and said they were not at all concerned with police coverage in the area.