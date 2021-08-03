Troopers: Man flipped van on PA Turnpike while towing another vehicle in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Mexico was towing a vehicle on the PA Turnpike when he lost control of his van causing the van and second vehicle to roll over and separate.

According to the report, 37-year-old Felipe de Jesus Monsivais, of Mexico, was traveling on the Turnpike on July 27, just after 1 p.m. Police stated that he was driving at a high rate of speed, making it difficult to navigate and bend in the road. He then attempted to correct himself only to crash into the concrete medium, often referred to as ‘Jersey walls’ before rolling the van he was driving.

The car Monsivais was towing detached from the van and also rolled over with the tow dolly still attached. The van came to a final rest on the right shoulder while the vehicle and tow dolly finally stopped on the roadway.

Monsivais was reported to have no injuries and will be facing charges. State police were assisted by Interstate Towing.