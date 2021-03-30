Police find pound of meth, gun and cash in traffic stop

EVERETT, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is behind bars after police say a pound of methamphetamine, cash and a gun were seized.

It started Monday at about 5 p.m. when Everett Borough police stopped a Chevrolet SUV because the driver resembled a woman, Stacy Knisely, who was wanted on a Bedford County bench warrant, according to the charges.

Knisely was a passenger in the SUV and 33-year-old Joseph Logan Jr. was in the back seat and also wanted on a warrant out of Clearfield County.

When Logan was arrested, police saw a gun was stuffed in the back of the seat where he was sitting. Logan also had a holster on him that fit the .45 caliber handgun and police noted in the charges that Logan later admitted it belonged to him.

Also in the SUV were three backpacks the driver said didn’t belong to her. Police confiscated the backpacks and took them back to the Everett Borough police station where they were searched after Logan signed a consent form, according to police.

Inside one of the backpacks were three lockboxes and once found, Logan allegedly admitted he tried to hide the keys to them in the back of the police patrol vehicle.

When police retrieved the keys, Logan told the officers which key opened each lockbox. The first box held seven bags of suspected methamphetamine that Logan told cops weighed about a pound.

The second box had a Batman sticker on it and inside, officers found a dozen syringes, a small tin containing suspected heroin, a metal spoon with residue, a digital scale and two small, rubber containers of suspected heroin.

The third box held more drug paraphernalia and $1,035 in cash, police said.

Logan has a prior felony drug conviction that makes him unable to possess a gun, so along with felony and misdemeanor drug charges, he also faces two felony gun charges.,

Bail was set at $100,000 early Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Brian Baker. Logan remains in Bedford County Jail with a preliminary hearing slated for April 7.