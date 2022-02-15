Meth found in vehicle after police chase in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers found crystal methamphetamine in a vehicle following a police chase Monday afternoon, where three people face charges in relation to the incident.

Tanner Alley, 25, of Curwensville, is accused of trying to elude police on Route 879 and Interstate 80, reaching speeds of up to 120 mph before he was taken into custody. Police said they initially pulled Alley over for an equipment violation but after conducting a search on the vehicle, they found crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Alley had a suspended license, numerous warrants and appeared to be under the influence, according to the charges filed. He was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.

Joanne Greendoner, 47, and Apryl Knode, 32, were taken to the Clearfield County Jail after police discovered they were on probation. Alley faces charges of fleeing and eluding police, DUI, drug-related charges and various traffic citations. Greendoner and Knode face misdemeanor drug-related charges.