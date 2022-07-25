INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A suspected dumpsite for Methamphetamine was found in central Indiana County on Saturday morning after state police received reports of manufacturing occurring in the area.

Several plastic bags and paraphernalia were found in a wooded area along Spruce Grove Road in Cherryhill Township, according to state police. The items reportedly suggested they were used to make methamphetamine and prompted the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) to safely remove them.

Troopers said the team processed 32 suspected one-pot vessels, 102 acid generators, several empty chemical containers and empty packages. The location of the dumpsite was roughly 9 miles away from the Cambria County line.

An investigation into the site is ongoing and no suspects have been identified, according to state police.

Anyone who believes they have found a methamphetamine dumpsite or hazardous waste is asked to call 911, stay away from the area and not touch any items as they could be physically harmful if exposed to them.

An anonymous report can also be made through a toll-free, 24-hour Drug Trafficking Tip Line at 1-877-PA-NODRUGS.