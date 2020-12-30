Meter enforcement officer in Hollidaysburg continues parking meter tradition

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — If you forgot to put change in your meter in downtown Hollidaysburg this holiday season, one local man has your back.

Jim Zimmerman has lived in Hollidaysburg all his life and he knows everything there is to know about the parking rules on Allegheny Street.

“A nickel will get you 6 minutes, a dime gets you 12 minutes, a quarter gets you half an hour and a penny will get you nothing, you’re in trouble,” meter enforcement officer, Hollidaysburg Police Department, Jim Zimmerman said.

As the meter enforcement officer in Hollidaysburg for almost 9 years, Zimmerman’s main job is giving parking tickets, which isn’t always easy.

“Giving the tickets is rough sometimes, especially when you know people and they’re mad at you and it’s not my fault that their meter ran out,” Zimmerman said.

But from the day after Thanksgiving to the first of the year, Hollidaysburg Borough has a tradition.

Zimmerman is able to put a quarter in the meter for the people who run out of time, which gives them an extra 30 minutes to get back, as well as leaving them a nice note.

But if they go over 30 minutes, they will get a ticket when he comes back around.

“You know, I come back around, and they run out, that’s when they get their ticket,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman thinks having this tradition is a good way to draw people into Hollidaysburg.

“To get people to come in here to shop because it says the meter was red, some money was due, we put a quarter in, happy holidays to you, so they want people to come, thank you for visiting Hollidaysburg,” Zimmerman said.

Jim doesn’t just give tickets, he said he meets so many people who visit Hollidaysburg or locals as he walks his route.

“The borough chief of police wants me to be the ambassador, helping people out and I do that I enjoy doing that,” Zimmerman said.