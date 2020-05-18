Merry Maids giving away free cleanings for county nurses

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Merry Maids of Blair County is giving away free cleanings for nurses in the area.

Starting on Friday, anyone can nominate a nurse they know who lives in Blair County and continues to work during the pandemic.

50 nurses will be selected on June 1st and will receive a two-hour cleaning session.

Manager Kathie Benton said they wanted to take something off of the plates of frontline workers.

“You need to have your home taken care of, and you’re spending so much time taking care of everybody else, so we wanted to take care of you, so that’s kinda why we felt that it was good to give back, and this is how we could do it,” she said.

The nomination process starts Friday, May 22nd, and goes until May 31st.

More information will be released on the Merry Maids of Blair County Facebook and Instagram accounts.