Mental Health professionals continue working, encourage folks stay connected during isolation

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re stressing out about the Coronavirus, you could see a decline in your mental health.

The therapists at Evolution Expressions are adjusting to seeing people on a screen instead of in person, but they say awareness, balance, and connection are things everybody needs in their lives, especially in today’s reality.

Program Director Taylor Clark painted a “worry box” of her own during a virtual small Arts for Healing group.

“It gave kids the chance to talk about what’s happening in their lives at home right now, what they’re missing, the changes that they’re experiencing, she said.

When businesses needed to shut down throughout Pennsylvania, Executive Director Craig Clark said they knew they had to find a way to stay in contact with their clients.

That’s when they went online.

“Just as important as going to see a medical doctor, it’s important to take care of your mental health. Just because COVID-19 has shut businesses down and stuff, we knew we couldn’t let our families go without services,” Clark said.

Switching from face-to-face meetings to video calls created a unique opportunity for growth.

“We’ve also had some kids who may have been struggling to talk about these things face to face in person who now feel even a little more comfortable over a video call to be more open and honest about things,” Ashleigh Nearhoof, Delinquency Prevention Program Director, said.

It’s not just kids. Adults said they’re thankful that therapists are still working.

“This is more than just counseling to them. It’s being able to connect with somebody to talk about the things that are happening in their life,” Nearhoof said.

On the Evolution Expressions Facebook page, they post a fun activity each week that families can do together with things already in their homes.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, or just want someone to talk to, give them a call at 814-201-2751.