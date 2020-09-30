Mental health helplines notice phone calls decreasing

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As Americans navigate COVID-19 and the re-opening of various locations, many mental health helplines notice phone calls are starting to decrease.

Locals are finding ways to cope in the community.

“People need to get out and get fresh air and what have you,” local resident Bill Lowey said.

Regional Director for Primary Health Network Altoona Behavioral Health, Shane Heckman, agrees that getting outside can make a big difference for your mental well being.

“Exercise releases endurphines and chemicals in your brain to help you feel better, doing simple things, being outside, soaking up some sun,” Heckman said.

Heckman said if you need help the best thing you can do is pick up the phone.

“Being able to talk about it, being able to communicate about how you’re feeling is the first step to being able to deal with those feelings,” Heckman said.

Executive Director at Contact Altoona, Nicole Germaux said as more has opened up and become known the amount of calls from the beginning of the pandemic to now is declining.

“As things come out, they are provided with more information that can then make them feel a little more settled and yes being able to do some things and interact and be more social,” Germaux said.

Licensed professional counselor, Heather Yasolsky gives more advice on what to do if you are feeling down.

“Get up at the same time every morning, do your routine, eat a good healthy breakfast, protein is really important for anxiety so if you can get protien in the morning, and exercise,” Yasolsky said.

The most important thing to remember is if you need help to reach out.

Health Network Altoona Behavioral Health can be reached at 814-942-5000. Contact Altoona can be reached at 814-946-9050. Both are free resources here to help.