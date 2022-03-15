CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the course of nine months in 2020, the Community Resources Helpline answered 7,646 mental health calls and local police responded to 870 mental health checks.

To continue meeting the need of the community and improve the relationship between mental health and the criminal justice system, Centre County is embarking on three new opportunities.

“It really does take a team, and a village, to help serve the needs of so many people here in Centre County,” said Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe.

The State College Task Force on Mental Health Crisis Services presented a report to the borough and Centre County Commissioners in 2020. Their recommendations to the county highlighted six themes: care, cultural responsiveness, communication, collaboration, coordination, and consistency.

“That committee identified one of the priorities for the State College Police Department should be the establishment of a co-responder model,” said Pipe.

Now, further action is being taken. A $150,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency will allow the borough to hire a case worker and a social worker.

“The posting is available, the job posting, so people can apply for it and they have already gotten applications,” said Pipe.

Pipe said the county is willing to work with other municipalities who are interested in applying for a grant similar to the one State College is receiving.

A second action: the Centre County prothonotary is modernizing the technology used for civil proceedings in his office.

Thirdly: the county is applying for a grant to hire a caseworker in their public defender’s office.

“Hopefully this is going to really lead to less folks returning to the criminal justice system, getting them services, and really helping them out in different ways,” said Pipe.

Commissioner Pope said this is an opportunity to improve their system.

“I’m really hopeful for this,” said Pipe. “It’s an innovative, forward thinking, again, holistic approach to the criminal justice system.”