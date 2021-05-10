Mental Health Awareness month lights Huntingdon green

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Huntingdon County officials encourage residents to light their homes green for Mental Health Awareness month during May.

Residents are asked to change outdoor lights or front-of-home indoor lights to green to participate in the county’s “Light the Way” event. The campaign will run until May 28.

The county’s goal is to encourage conversation and fight the stigma surrounding mental health.

The “Light the Way” event is the first of many to be centered around mental health awareness leading up to the in-person walk, “Out of the Darkness.”

“Out of the Darkness,” will raise awareness for suicide prevention, Oct. 3 at the Detwiler Memorial Park at 12 p.m. Though still a ways away, registration for this walk is open.

For more information on the walk visit www.afsp.donordrive.com.