Menorah-topped cars to parade through downtown State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jewish group will be bringing Hanukkah to the streets of downtown State College in a safe and unique way.

Chabad of Penn State in conjunction with the Chabad Student Group on campus will be having a Car Menorah Parade on December 10, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The parade route will travel via the main thoroughfares of downtown State College, including Beaver and College Avenue in a unique Hanukkah celebration promoting holiday awareness and bringing a message of light and hope to State College.

The parade will end at Allen Street Lot (across from Municipal Building) for a Drive-In Menorah Lighting with entertainment such as fire juggling, music, pre-wrapped Chanukah treats, and prizes for kids.

“While typically, we’re able to invite State College’s community to join our Hanukkah menorah-lighting ceremony at the Municipal Building, this year we are inviting them to participate in safely bringing Hanukkah to the homes of those unable to attend due to coronavirus,” said Rabbi Nosson Meretsky, Director of Chabad of Penn State. “The Car Menorah Parade is a perfect way for State College’s Jewish community to show our Jewish pride and celebrate Hanukkah during the pandemic.”

To ensure safety, the menorah lighting will be very limited with all participants distanced and wearing masks during the outdoor event. Everyone who wants will be able to view everything from the safety of their own vehicle.

The event will also be broadcast live so State College families can share in the celebration from the safety of their home. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, pre-packaged menorah kits and holiday treats-to-go will be distributed.

We hope the light and celebration brings joy and happiness and warmth to the greater State College and Penn State Community. Rabbi Hershey Gourarie of Chabad of the Undergrads



Throughout the State of Pennsylvania, Chabad will be organizing dozens of giant menorah displays and public menorah lightings, giant menorahs made out of ice and lego, menorah parades, and more.

For more information, visit www.chabadstatecollege.com.

