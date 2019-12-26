Men arrested after Christmas Eve theft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Logan Township Police responded to a theft incident on Christmas Eve at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Logan Towne Center.

According to a news release, John Grum, 43-year-old from Altoona fled from the rear of the stock room with a baseball bat and clothing. Another man, William Heiss, 29-year-old, also from Altoona was acting as a look-out.

The men fled on foot from officers and were taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Both men are facing charges and are currently in the Blair County Prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss