Men arrested after Christmas Eve theft

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Logan Township Police responded to a theft incident on Christmas Eve at Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Logan Towne Center.

According to a news release, John Grum, 43-year-old from Altoona fled from the rear of the stock room with a baseball bat and clothing. Another man, William Heiss, 29-year-old, also from Altoona was acting as a look-out.

The men fled on foot from officers and were taken into custody after resisting arrest.

Both men are facing charges and are currently in the Blair County Prison.