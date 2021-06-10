Memory of teen who passed away from rare cancer lives on

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A giant yard sale will take place in Blair County this weekend in memory of a 16-year-old who lost her battle to a rare form of childhood cancer.

Kiera Chirdon passed away in 2017. Through the Courage for Kiera Foundation, which was started by one of her friends, her memory lives on.

“For me to be able to play a role in this and continue Kiera’s legacy, it’s the best thing in the world,” Founder Madi Fulchiero said. “And it makes me feel so happy and so honored to be able to do this.”

There will be a wide variety of items to choose from at the yard sale, which will be broken up into categories.

The yard sale will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 491 Municipal Dr. in Duncansville.