CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Details for the memorial service for the death of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Fire Chief Dave Hassen have been released.

The viewing will be held at Moriconi Funeral Home, located at 1303 Bigler Ave, Northern Cambria, on Tuesday, April 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Firefighter Service will begin at 7 p.m. with firefighter lineup being 15 minutes prior.

On Wednesday the funeral service will take place at the Contres-Greer Social Hall, located at 1700 Kennedy Avenue, Northern Cambria, at 11 a.m. Fire Departments bringing equipment is asked to arrive an hour early. The procession will proceed from the social hall and past Hope Fire Company by way of SR 219 North. A luncheon will take place also at the fire company’s social hall.

In 1969 Dave joined the Hope Fire Company and since 2005 he has served as Fire Chief until his death on April 15.

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf said that all Pennsylvania Flags on commonwealth facilities in Cambria County are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday.