CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A memorial fundraiser hockey game is set to take place at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown to honor the life of a teenage hockey fan.

The 15th Annual Brad Wess Memorial Hockey Scholarship Showcase is scheduled for Friday, May 6 and will feature high school seniors from local teams who are invited to play in a fun exhibition game. Admission for the game is free but donations are welcomed and collected at the door. The puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Hockey lover Bradley Wess was a 16-year-old junior at Forest Hills High School in the fall of 2007 when he lost his life in an auto accident. Wess chose to be an organ donor before his untimely death.

The game and a scholarship in Wess’s name was organized by his friends, family, community members and area schools with help from the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies.

The Brad Wess Memorial Scholarship is awarded every year to two or three students and the winners will be announced at the game. Donations collected at the game help fund the scholarship.