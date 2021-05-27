A ‘Sobriety Checkpoint’ will be in Cambria County this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials will be conducting a “Sobriety Checkpoint” in Cambria County Memorial Day weekend.

Between May 28 and 31, the Cambria County DUI Task Force along with the District Attorney of Cambria County will conduct the checkpoint at a predetermined location, according to a press release.

The DUI Task Force is composed of uniformed officers from police departments across the county, and it conducts a number of checkpoints and roving DUI patrols every year, the release said.

They encourage people to keep in mind:

Don’t drink and drive

Before drinking, designate a sober driver

Know how prescription medications affect you

If you become impaired, call a sober friend or family member, or an Uber or Taxi

If you know someone who is impaired and about to drive, help them find alternative and safe means of travel – friends don’t let friends drive impaired