Local parades happening Memorial Day Weekend

(WTAJ) — After a year-long hiatus of gatherings and celebrations, Memorial Day Weekend is back to ring in the summer. Check out these Memorial Day Parades happening locally throughout the weekend.
Bedford County
- Old Bedford Village will be celebrating the start of summer throughout Memorial Day Weekend, May 29 through 31.
Blair County
- The Blair County War Veterans Council will have its parade starting at 10:30 a.m. in downtown Altoona. After the parade, a memorial service will be located at 11th Avenue and 12th Street.
- The Duncansville parade hosted by the Duncansville VFW will start at 12 p.m.
Cambria County
- Downtown Ebensburg will host a parade starting at 10 a.m. with a memorial service in Veteran’s Park at 10:30 a.m.
- Sandyvale Memorial Gardens will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:00 A.M on Monday, May 31st at 80 Hickory Street in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown, PA
Cameron County
- Emporium will be hosting a parade starting at 10 a.m. at the Cameron County Vets Club.
Centre County
- Boalsburg will not be holding a parade, however, a memorial service will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. Stay up to date with the live stream by visiting the Boalsburg Memorial Day Facebook page.
Elk County
- The St. Marys parade will begin at 10 a.m. To see the map of the parade and parking restrictions, visit the St. Marys Police Department’s Facebook page.
Huntingdon County
- The county will host a parade from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting on Washington Street.
Jefferson County
- The Fryburg Mayfest’s Hometown Heritage Parade is set for Saturday, May 29. The parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Old Fryburg Road. For more information on the parade visit the Explore Jefferson website.
Somerset County
- The Boswell Fire Department will not host a parade this year. However, in partnership with the Boswell American Legion, they will host multiple memorial services beginning at 10:30 a.m. For information on the services visit the Boswell Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Have a parade you would like to add to the list? Email us digitalnews@wtajtv.com!
