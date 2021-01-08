Member of Altoona City Council faces charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A member of the Altoona city council is facing charges after allegedly hitting her ex-husband’s truck

Christie Jordan, 43, a member of Altoona City Council, has been charged with misdemeanor theft and receiving stolen property. Altoona police allege she stole her ex-husband’s keys, to his 18th Avenue house and the fob to his vehicle.

An interesting part of the criminal complaint is where Jordan told cops she hasn’t lived at the address for some time and she uses a P.O. Box and keeps the address (which is her ex-husband’s home) for legal purposes.

