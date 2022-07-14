CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s honoring rich history and celebrating the future. Philipsburg Heritage Days is back!

The fun runs from Tuesday, July 12 through Sunday, July 17.

SPECIAL EVENTS INCLUDE:

Thursday, July 14

6 p.m.- Select songs from Cinderella performed by the YMCA Student Youth Theatre at the Sound Stage.

8 p.m.- Nine piece classic funk/soul/r&b performance by the Gill Street Band at the Sound Stage.

Friday, July 15

6 p.m.- Jazzercise at the Sound Stage.

8 p.m.- Classic rock performance by Hair Force One at the Sound Stage.

Saturday, July 16

2 p.m.- The grand parade will take place and fire company equipment judging will happen from 10 a.m. till noon. Judging takes place at the high school.

5 p.m.- Drum and bugle corps presentation will take place at Front Street near the towers.

10 p.m.- A firework show will happen. At 7 p.m. there will be entertainment by Screwdriver Sally at the Cold Stream Pavilion until the start of the fireworks show.

Sunday, July 17