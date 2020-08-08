Megan’s Law Sex Offender in Orbisonia Borough, A Borough Ordinance Violation

A borough in Huntingdon county is trying to figure out how to deal with having a Megan’s Law Sex offender living in their midst.

State police informed Orbisonia officials that Michael Kellogg, who was convicted of statutory sexual assault of a minor, is living in the borough.

A borough ordinance states that a Megan’s law sex offender can’t live within 1500 feet of a school, a daycare center, a library or any other public place.

Stephen Scott, Borough Council President says Orbisonia is small enough, that encompasses the whole town.

“We’re seeking outside advice on how to handle this, by first and foremost contacting our solicitor, so we’re going to go from there on how to handle this violation,” Scott, said.

Stephen Scott says they’ve never had to enforce the ordinance before.

Michael Kellogg was convicted in 2016.