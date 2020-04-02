Megabus suspends all services to Philadelphia, Harrisburg, State College, and Pittsburgh

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — All Megabus services for Philadelphia, Harrisburg, State College and Pittsburgh will be suspended, the company announced in a statement.

We’re told the these services will remain suspended until April 30th — in compliance with Governor Wolf’s recent “stay at home” order.

“In an abundance of caution, we have suspended all Megabus service on the route between Philadelphia, Harrisburg, State College and Pittsburgh from Saturday, April 4th through Thursday, April 30th,” Megabus said in their statement online.

“All passengers booked on this route during this time will receive an email with instructions on how to reschedule their trip,” the statement continued.

Just last week, Megabus stopped their service between New York and State College.