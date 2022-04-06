WTAJ — Megabus is resuming cross-border bus service between the United States and Canada, the bus company announced Wednesday, April 6.

The change comes from growing demand and was something unavailable to customers due to COVID-19. Starting May 11, Megabus will restart cross-board travel with tickets available online now.

Megabus runs their bus service in State College and with the change, customers will be able to easily travel between State College and Toronto, Ontario. The State College Megabus stop is located at 1665 North Atherton Street.

Megabus will continue to offer Penn State students eight other U.S. destinations including New York City, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.