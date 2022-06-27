CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Community members in Clearfield County have the chance to weigh in on the regionalization of two police departments.

The Police Commission Committee will be discussing the regionalization of the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough Police Departments. The town hall meeting is set for Wednesday June 29 at 6 p.m.

It is reportedly being held at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building at 9120 Clearfield Curwensville Highway.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Residents are welcome to attend the meeting to ask questions and talk with the committee.