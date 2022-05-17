CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Together With Veterans, Cambria County is hosting a public meeting on May 18.

The meeting will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ebensburg VFW Post #4963 (120 West Sample St. Ebensburg). All are welcome to attend and learn about the organization, and its veteran suicide prevention efforts in the community.

The organization said suicide is a national public health problem that disproportionately affects veterans. Veterans accounted for 13.7% of suicides among U.S. adults in 2019, according to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report.

RESOURCES