Meet the Mrs. Claus of Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Centre County women is making her list and checking it twice. For 40 years, Judy Sinclair, a receptionist for the Moshannon Valley YMCA, has worked to give the children of Centre County a gift for Christmas.

Her coworkers call her the Mrs. Claus of Centre County. She’s been taking names since October, personally speaking with families.

“I think one day I made 139 phone calls… I counted them,” says Sinclair.

Tomorrow, 508 children under 12 years old will receive presents, from clothes to bicycles, specifically picked by Sinclair.

“Her little binder out there has everyone’s name in it, everything about the child, all their needs and stuff like that… She takes that with her everywhere she goes,” says Mel Curtis, branch director of the Moshannon Valley YMCA.

When the Christmas program started, it reached about five children. Now, those children return with families of their own.

It’s made Sinclair a familiar face around Philipsburg.

“They will show me pictures of their kids around the Christmas tree. ‘This is what you did for my kids for Christmas, we wouldn’t of had Christmas’… and it just really makes you feel good,” says Sinclair.

Three trucks were filled to the brim… a sleigh of sorts… to carry Sinclair’s work to the distribution center tonight.

“And when we leave she’ll have tears in her eyes,” says Curtis.

Sinclair says this wouldn’t be possible without the help of many elves in the workshop who helped with donations, wrapping, and organization.