Photos with Phil: Meet Punxsutawney’s famous groundhog this summer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’ve ever wanted to meet Punxsutawney’s favorite groundhog apart from his annual holiday, now you have the opportunity.

Starting July 4, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club will be scheduling free in-person meet and greets at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitor Center every other Sunday. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet a member of the Inner Circle and the Seer of Seers himself, Punxsutawney Phil.

Meet and greet sessions start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

In January, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter. It was the 106th time the world-famous groundhog saw his shadow since the tradition began.

For more information, visit groundhog.org.