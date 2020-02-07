Meet a Sloth, a Snake, and an Opossum! Wildlife Education Group Visits Central PA

The Foundation for Animal Rescue & Education works to educate people on wildlife and how to protect the animals that live on earth. The Assistant Director for FARE, Delivis Niedzialek paid a visit to WTAJ This Morning and brought along several critters.

Del brought along Twinkie the albino Burmese python – she’s 14ft long and weighs about 100lbs. She eats a rabbit or a chicken about once a month.

Otis the Alligator also came in for a visit. Otis is about 3 years old and eats a few mice a week.

Daisy the opossum stopped by and had a big breakfast on the morning show! While she’ll eat just about anything – just enjoyed a banana this morning. Opossums are really great for eating ticks and bugs, so Del says they actually make really good neighbors and are an important animal.

Cocoa the sloth is only one years old! She is a very slow animal and is the weakest mammal. She only defecates once every 20 days. Did you know that sloths actually make excellent swimmers?

The Foundation for Animal Rescue & Education is having a show for everyone to attend this Saturday and Sunday at the Nittany Mall. The show will not turn anyone away, even for financial reasons. There is a special hour for children with disabilities before hand to help accommodate those needs. You can find more info about the event on their Facebook page.