CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County’s second medical marijuana dispensary is now open in State College.

Curaleaf is located on 1248 S Atherton Street and offers a variety of products.

Orders can be placed online or in-store. Customers will need to provide a medical card and state issued ID or driver’s license.

Curaleaf is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.